Granted that in the past many state institutions didn’t deliver and were often found transgressing their powers laid down in the constitution of the country but that doesn’t mean that if some of them have now started delivering they should unnecessarily be taunted for their past misdeeds by any segment of society.
Of late, institutions like the judiciary and the armed forces have come up to the expectations of the common man and their esteem has gone up in the public eye. There is visible sign that they are working within the limits prescribed for them in the constitution. The landmark judgement of the apex court in the Panama leaks’ s case has been welcomed by the people of this country overwhelmingly. If somebody is angry over it they are only those who stand affected by it or those who feel that the corruption cases that existed against them might well also be reactivated now any time. The recent statement of Raza Rabbani chairman senate was a case in point. He is one of the leading member of the PPP and he is worried that corruption cases against many Sindi criminals and politicians belonging to the PPP might well be reopened soon.
It is precisely for this reason that the PPP leadership has, lately, started castigating judiciary. Small wonder both the PML(N) and the PPP are unhappy over judicial activism which goes in favour of the common man.
Judiciary should be respected
