ISLAMABAD, August 10: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad while terming Nawaz Sharif rally as “the weakest rally” said that despite utilization of massive government machinery and money PMLN has completely failed in bringing people on roads at large.
While talking to media men on Thursday Sheikh said, “PML-N rally led by Nawaz is the weakest rally despite utilization of massive government resources and money. I am really thankful to people of Pindi for rejecting Nawaz Rally” Sheikh added.
Sheikh claimed that no people from Islamabad participated in the rally and some government employees were forced to take part in rally. Replying to a question Sheikh said PML-N is holding talks through back door and the day they speak truth will be the last day of their politics. Nawaz has been disqualified on corruption charges and people of Pakistan have rejected his long march against court judgment.-Online
Sh Rasheed dubs Nawaz rally as the weakest rally
ISLAMABAD, August 10: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad while terming Nawaz Sharif rally as “the weakest rally” said that despite utilization of massive government machinery and money PMLN has completely failed in bringing people on roads at large.
While talking to media men on Thursday Sheikh said, “PML-N rally led by Nawaz is the weakest rally despite utilization of massive government resources and money. I am really thankful to people of Pindi for rejecting Nawaz Rally” Sheikh added.
Sheikh claimed that no people from Islamabad participated in the rally and some government employees were forced to take part in rally. Replying to a question Sheikh said PML-N is holding talks through back door and the day they speak truth will be the last day of their politics. Nawaz has been disqualified on corruption charges and people of Pakistan have rejected his long march against court judgment.-Online