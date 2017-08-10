Dr Ruth Pfau dies at 87

Image result for Dr Ruth Pfau dies at 87

KARACHI, August 10: Dr Ruth Katharina Martha Pfau, known as Mother Teresa of Pakistan, passed away on Thursday after protracted illness at the age of 87.
She was under treatment at a private hospital for the last 15 days where her health deteriorated.
She was born on September 9, 1929 in Leipzig, Germany and grew up observing the revulsions of the Second World War (1939-1945) amid which her city was besieged and her home annihilated.
Dr Pfau was staying in Pakistan since 1960, when she was just 29, dedicating his life for curing patients of leprosy.
She devoted the last 50 years of life to fighting leprosy in Pakistan. In 1996, Pakistan was declared by the World Health Organization to have controlled leprosy, one of the first countries in Asia to achieve this goal.
Dr Pfau went to the far off areas of Pakistan where there were no medical facilities for leprosy patients. She collected donations in Germany and Pakistan and cooperated with hospitals in Rawalpindi and Karachi. – Agencies

