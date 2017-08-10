ISLAMABAD, August 10: President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday administered the oath to new state ministers for federal cabinet in a ceremony at Prime Minister House.
These members include Daniyal Aziz, Mumtaz Ahmad Tarar, Syed Ayaz Shah Sherazi and Mir Dostain Khan Domki who were earlier
unable to take part in the ceremony due to unknown reasons. Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was also present on the occasion. On August 4, a 43-member new cabinet that included 27 federal and 16 state ministers sworn in. Khawaja Asif became Foreign Minister, Ahsan Iqbal appointed as Interior Minister while Khurram Dastagir was given Defence Ministry. Ishaq Dar and Marriyum Aurangzeb remained Finance Minister and Information Minister respectively in the new federal cabinet. Mushahid Ullah Khan sworn in as Environment Minister. Some new faces were also introduced in the cabinet like Talal Chaudhry became Minister of State for Interior while Pervez Malik was elected as State Minister for Commerce.-Agencies
New cabinet members take oath
