New cabinet members take oath

Image result for New cabinet members take oath

ISLAMABAD, August 10: President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday administered the oath to new state ministers for federal cabinet in a ceremony at Prime Minister House.
These members include Daniyal Aziz, Mumtaz Ahmad Tarar, Syed Ayaz Shah Sherazi and Mir Dostain Khan Domki who were earlier
unable to take part in the ceremony due to unknown reasons. Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was also present on the occasion. On August 4, a 43-member new cabinet that included 27 federal and 16 state ministers sworn in. Khawaja Asif became Foreign Minister, Ahsan Iqbal appointed as Interior Minister while Khurram Dastagir was given Defence Ministry. Ishaq Dar and Marriyum Aurangzeb remained Finance Minister and Information Minister respectively in the new federal cabinet. Mushahid Ullah Khan sworn in as Environment Minister. Some new faces were also introduced in the cabinet like Talal Chaudhry became Minister of State for Interior while Pervez Malik was elected as State Minister for Commerce.-Agencies

News In Pictures

We should change the system of overthrowing the govts by judges and military dictators: Nawaz Sharif
People are being instigated to stand out against SC: Qadri
COAS appreciates contributions of Sindh Regiment towards security of the country
99% of PML-N senior leaders are not part of the rally: Ch Nisar
New cabinet members take oath
Dr Ruth Pfau dies at 87
Sh Rasheed dubs Nawaz rally as the weakest rally
PM directs to accelerate work on low cost Apna Ghar Housing Scheme
Najam Sethi eyes international tours
Brad Haddin appointed Australia’s fielding coach
Kenya awaits election results
China combs through quake region for victims

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved