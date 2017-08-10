People are being instigated to stand out against SC: Qadri
LAHORE, August 10: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has said that the people are being instigated to stand out against the Supreme Court. Reacting to the speech of Nawaz Sharif, he said that the rally was ended at the time of Asr prayers for people’s lukewarm response. He said that the people’s absence from the rally of a disqualified person is endorsement of the Supreme Court verdict. The PAT chief said that five honorable have unanimously disqualified Nawaz Sharif. He said that the five-year tenure of the prime minister was linked to implementation of the Constitution. – Agencies
