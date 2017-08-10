People are being instigated to stand out against SC: Qadri

Image result for Tahirul Qadri

LAHORE, August 10: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has said that the people are being instigated to stand out against the Supreme Court. Reacting to the speech of Nawaz Sharif, he said that the rally was ended at the time of Asr prayers for people’s lukewarm response. He said that the people’s absence from the rally of a disqualified person is endorsement of the Supreme Court verdict. The PAT chief said that five honorable have unanimously disqualified Nawaz Sharif. He said that the five-year tenure of the prime minister was linked to implementation of the Constitution. – Agencies

News In Pictures

We should change the system of overthrowing the govts by judges and military dictators: Nawaz Sharif
People are being instigated to stand out against SC: Qadri
COAS appreciates contributions of Sindh Regiment towards security of the country
99% of PML-N senior leaders are not part of the rally: Ch Nisar
New cabinet members take oath
Dr Ruth Pfau dies at 87
Sh Rasheed dubs Nawaz rally as the weakest rally
PM directs to accelerate work on low cost Apna Ghar Housing Scheme
Najam Sethi eyes international tours
Brad Haddin appointed Australia’s fielding coach
Kenya awaits election results
China combs through quake region for victims

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved