COAS appreciates contributions of Sindh Regiment towards security of the country
Says Dr Ruth Pfau will be remembered as Ambassador of humanity
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa pinning badges of rank on the shoulders of Lt Gen Nadeem Raza as Colonel Commandant of the Sind Regiment in Hyderabad on Thursday. – DNA
RAWALPINDI, August 10: : Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday appreciated the contributions of the Sindh Regiment towards the security and defence of the country while on a tour of the regimental centre, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The army chief pinned ranks to Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza as Colonel Commandant of the Sind Regiment during the visit and also laid a floral wreath on the Martyrs Monument.
The ceremony to pin the ranks was attended by a large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers of the regiment, added ISPR.
Earlier, on arrival at Hyderabad, General Bajwa was received by Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza, Corps Commander Karachi.
General Qamar Javed Bajwa responded to the demise of Dr Ruth Pfau saying she will be remembered as the ambassador for humanity.
Dr Pfau passed away Thursday at the age of 87 in Karachi after her welfare and social services for the people of Pakistan. For the past
57 years, she treated leprosy patients after coming from Germany in 1960, and earned Pakistani nationality in 1988.
In a tweet posted by ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor, COAS was quoted saying, Prayers for Dr Ruth Pfua. We shall remember you as Ambassador of humanity and for selfless services to the people of Pakistan. RIP.
She was honoured with the second highest civilian award, Hilal-i-Imtiaz, and Hilal-i-Pakistan in 1979 and 1980 respectively.-NNI
COAS appreciates contributions of Sindh Regiment towards security of the country
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa pinning badges of rank on the shoulders
of Lt Gen Nadeem Raza as Colonel Commandant of the Sind Regiment in Hyderabad on Thursday. – DNA
RAWALPINDI, August 10: : Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday appreciated the contributions of the Sindh Regiment towards the security and defence of the country while on a tour of the regimental centre, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The army chief pinned ranks to Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza as Colonel Commandant of the Sind Regiment during the visit and also laid a floral wreath on the Martyrs Monument.
The ceremony to pin the ranks was attended by a large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers of the regiment, added ISPR.
Earlier, on arrival at Hyderabad, General Bajwa was received by Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza, Corps Commander Karachi.
General Qamar Javed Bajwa responded to the demise of Dr Ruth Pfau saying she will be remembered as the ambassador for humanity.
Dr Pfau passed away Thursday at the age of 87 in Karachi after her welfare and social services for the people of Pakistan. For the past
57 years, she treated leprosy patients after coming from Germany in 1960, and earned Pakistani nationality in 1988.
In a tweet posted by ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor, COAS was quoted saying, Prayers for Dr Ruth Pfua. We shall remember you as Ambassador of humanity and for selfless services to the people of Pakistan. RIP.
She was honoured with the second highest civilian award, Hilal-i-Imtiaz, and Hilal-i-Pakistan in 1979 and 1980 respectively.-NNI