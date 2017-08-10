COAS appreciates contributions of Sindh Regiment towards security of the country

  • Says Dr Ruth Pfau will be remembered as Ambassador of humanity

COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa pinning badges of rank on the shoulders
of Lt Gen Nadeem Raza as Colonel Commandant of the Sind Regiment in Hyderabad on Thursday. – DNA

RAWALPINDI, August 10: : Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday appreciated the contributions of the Sindh Regiment towards the security and defence of the country while on a tour of the regimental centre, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The army chief pinned ranks to Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza as Colonel Commandant of the Sind Regiment during the visit and also laid a floral wreath on the Martyrs Monument.
The ceremony to pin the ranks was attended by a large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers of the regiment, added ISPR.
Earlier, on arrival at Hyderabad, General Bajwa was received by Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza, Corps Commander Karachi.
General Qamar Javed Bajwa responded to the demise of Dr Ruth Pfau saying she will be remembered as the ambassador for humanity.
Dr Pfau passed away Thursday at the age of 87 in Karachi after her welfare and social services for the people of Pakistan. For the past
57 years, she treated leprosy patients after coming from Germany in 1960, and earned Pakistani nationality in 1988.
In a tweet posted by ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor, COAS was quoted saying, Prayers for Dr Ruth Pfua. We shall remember you as Ambassador of humanity and for selfless services to the people of Pakistan. RIP.
She was honoured with the second highest civilian award, Hilal-i-Imtiaz, and Hilal-i-Pakistan in 1979 and 1980 respectively.-NNI

News In Pictures

We should change the system of overthrowing the govts by judges and military dictators: Nawaz Sharif
People are being instigated to stand out against SC: Qadri
COAS appreciates contributions of Sindh Regiment towards security of the country
99% of PML-N senior leaders are not part of the rally: Ch Nisar
New cabinet members take oath
Dr Ruth Pfau dies at 87
Sh Rasheed dubs Nawaz rally as the weakest rally
PM directs to accelerate work on low cost Apna Ghar Housing Scheme
Najam Sethi eyes international tours
Brad Haddin appointed Australia’s fielding coach
Kenya awaits election results
China combs through quake region for victims

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved