Trying to ride on a contrived tidal wave of one big lie, Mian Nawaz Sharif is working on a strategy to provoke the Judiciary, and to force a response from the judges to what is quite clearly blatant ‘contempt of court.
A success in this strategy will mean a diversion from the existing “national focus” on the crimes allegedly committed by the ex-Prime Minister and his family—the crimes that are likely to hit the headlines once the accountability process starts at the NAB level.
Mian Sahib’s main hope here is the ‘dubious character’ of the man in charge of the NAB, and the misdirected efforts that this man is capable of engineering in the whole process of accountability the Supreme Court has ordered. The Nation’s hope is Justice Ejaz ul Hasan who is to keep a close watch on the alleged crookedness of the NAB chief.
Mian Sahib is hoping against hope that this man Qamar ur Zaman will be able to bail him out— and will succeed in diverting the whole ‘references-filing’ process in wrong directions. If Mians’ hopes bear fruit, he will be able to tell the people: “DIDN’T ITELL YOU I AM AS INNOCENT AS A FRESH-BORN BABY, and these judges are villains of the highest order,”.
The big lie that MNS has constructed is: The Judiciary has torn asunder the mandate of 2013.
If the mandate of 2013 has been demolished, how is Muslim League (N) still ruling the country and its chosen leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi the Prime Minister of Pakistan?
I AM AS INNOCENT AS A FRESH-BORN BABY!
Trying to ride on a contrived tidal wave of one big lie, Mian Nawaz Sharif is working on a strategy to provoke the Judiciary, and to force a response from the judges to what is quite clearly blatant ‘contempt of court.
A success in this strategy will mean a diversion from the existing “national focus” on the crimes allegedly committed by the ex-Prime Minister and his family—the crimes that are likely to hit the headlines once the accountability process starts at the NAB level.
Mian Sahib’s main hope here is the ‘dubious character’ of the man in charge of the NAB, and the misdirected efforts that this man is capable of engineering in the whole process of accountability the Supreme Court has ordered. The Nation’s hope is Justice Ejaz ul Hasan who is to keep a close watch on the alleged crookedness of the NAB chief.
Mian Sahib is hoping against hope that this man Qamar ur Zaman will be able to bail him out— and will succeed in diverting the whole ‘references-filing’ process in wrong directions. If Mians’ hopes bear fruit, he will be able to tell the people: “DIDN’T ITELL YOU I AM AS INNOCENT AS A FRESH-BORN BABY, and these judges are villains of the highest order,”.
The big lie that MNS has constructed is: The Judiciary has torn asunder the mandate of 2013.
If the mandate of 2013 has been demolished, how is Muslim League (N) still ruling the country and its chosen leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi the Prime Minister of Pakistan?