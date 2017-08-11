BAJAUR AGENCY, August 11: At least five people were killed and 25 others were injured after a remote control IED planted on a roadside exploded in Charmang, Bajaur Agency.
Sources said that the incident happened when a remote -controlled IED planted alongside road exploded in Charmang Bajaur.
As a result of this five people died while 25 others sustained serious injuries.
Rescue 1122 and security forces reached the scene and shifted the two deceased and three injured into Khar Headquarters for medico-legal formalities and first aid but the injured succumbed to injuries.-Online
Five killed, 25 injured in Bajaur Agency blast
BAJAUR AGENCY, August 11: At least five people were killed and 25 others were injured after a remote control IED planted on a roadside exploded in Charmang, Bajaur Agency.
Sources said that the incident happened when a remote -controlled IED planted alongside road exploded in Charmang Bajaur.
As a result of this five people died while 25 others sustained serious injuries.
Rescue 1122 and security forces reached the scene and shifted the two deceased and three injured into Khar Headquarters for medico-legal formalities and first aid but the injured succumbed to injuries.-Online