31 suspects arrested during search operation in Quetta: ISPR

QUETTA, August 11: Frontier Corps Balochistan and Police conducted search operations in various parts of Quetta City on Friday night to thwart threats against 14 August azadi celebrations in Kuchlak, Kechi Shahwani, Saryab, Hazar Ganji, Nawan Killi, and Faizabad.
According to ISPR, 31 suspects including illegal Afghan immigrants were apprehended. Weapons including SMG and Pistols and illegal Vehicles were recovered.-Sabah

