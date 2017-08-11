Nawaz sharif is criticising Army and judiciary: Sheikh Rashid
RAWALPINDI, August 11: Chairman Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that judiciary and army were being criticized by disqualified premier Nawaz Sharif.
While addressing a media conference on Friday evening, he said that Pakistan army is best army of the world which has clarified that there is no superior to law and constitution in the country.
Amir Kiyani President PTI North Punjab chapter, Secretary General Attaullah Shadikhel, district President Zahid Kazmi, Shamim Aftab President PTI Women Wing and local parliamentarians including Ejaz Khan Jazi, Rashid Hafeez, Shoaib Siddiqi and Arif Abbasi were also present on this occasion.
“Ousted premier Nawaz Sharif should file a review petition in apex court “I will himself appear before the court”, he added and maintained that if Khawaja Haris, counsel of former PM could study the volume 10 of JIT report then being a petitioner and lawyer it is also my right to study it.
Highlighting the arrangements of his public rally regarding 70th independence day celebrations, AML’s Chairman said that it will be the joint public rally of AML and PTI which would be held in Liaqat Bagh on August 13 night. Besides me PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Jehangir Tareen would address the rally.
“We have made the fool proof security arrangements of proposed public rally of Liaqat Bagh and nobody would be allowed to enter in the premises of stage without security card”, he added.
He strongly condemned the death of a young and injuring of two people in rally of former premier Nawaz Sharif and termed them the killer of people.
AML Chairman while challenging the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on any TV channel or public rally for debate said that he has purchased the LNG at highest rate of the world i.e 13 % for 15 years and he himself is partner in it, he claimed.-Online
