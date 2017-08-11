LAHORE, August 11: Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) chief, Tahir-ul-Qadri said that Nawaz Sharif was shouting likewise a thief who shouts after committing a wanton act. Talking to media persons here Friday, he said rally of ex-Prime Minister has converted to a caravan of
speedy cars. He was of the view that Nawaz Sharif must avoid waging fight with the institutions.
Quoting to the statement of ex-PM in which he (Nawaz Sharif) said that his government was dislodged in order to not complete the constitutional term, Tahir-ul-Qadri said why Nawaz Sharif forgets right to information, social justice and other issues which were clearly described in the constitution.
Tahir-ul-Qadri said that if Mian Nawaz wanted to go home why he is criticizing the court and other institutions. He said unveiling report of Justice Baqir Najfi is their (PAT) constitutional right, which is being ruined.
PAT head said he was waging a war against killers of his fourteen party activists. He said Chief Minister Punjab did not submit nomination papers for NA 120 due to fear of disqualification. He vowed to revenge the martyrs of Model town incident.
Dr Tahir ul Qadri announced a sit-in on August 16. The sit-in will take place on Lahore’s Mall road.
Earlier in 2016, Qadri lead a sit-in at Rawalpindi, demanding justice for families of the Model Town victims.
Qadri’s other sit-in and long march against the government was in 2013. Qadri, who returned to Pakistan after years in Toronto, accused the government of being corrupt and incompetent, and said polls cannot be held until reforms are enacted.-Online/Agencies
Nawaz shouting like thief: Qadri
LAHORE, August 11: Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) chief, Tahir-ul-Qadri said that Nawaz Sharif was shouting likewise a thief who shouts after committing a wanton act. Talking to media persons here Friday, he said rally of ex-Prime Minister has converted to a caravan of
speedy cars. He was of the view that Nawaz Sharif must avoid waging fight with the institutions.
Quoting to the statement of ex-PM in which he (Nawaz Sharif) said that his government was dislodged in order to not complete the constitutional term, Tahir-ul-Qadri said why Nawaz Sharif forgets right to information, social justice and other issues which were clearly described in the constitution.
Tahir-ul-Qadri said that if Mian Nawaz wanted to go home why he is criticizing the court and other institutions. He said unveiling report of Justice Baqir Najfi is their (PAT) constitutional right, which is being ruined.
PAT head said he was waging a war against killers of his fourteen party activists. He said Chief Minister Punjab did not submit nomination papers for NA 120 due to fear of disqualification. He vowed to revenge the martyrs of Model town incident.
Dr Tahir ul Qadri announced a sit-in on August 16. The sit-in will take place on Lahore’s Mall road.
Earlier in 2016, Qadri lead a sit-in at Rawalpindi, demanding justice for families of the Model Town victims.
Qadri’s other sit-in and long march against the government was in 2013. Qadri, who returned to Pakistan after years in Toronto, accused the government of being corrupt and incompetent, and said polls cannot be held until reforms are enacted.-Online/Agencies