Child dies in political rally of former PM Nawaz Sharif

LALAMUSA, August 11: A child was hit by protocol vehicle of former premier Nawaz Sharif near Lalamusa.
As per details, the convoy of former premier when reached Lalamusa as the Ahmed (12) was standing on the pavement to watch the convoy as he was pushed before the Elite Force vehicle passed. The protocol vehicles did not stop after the child was run over.
He sustained serious injuries. The people present on the spot immediately took him to nearby hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to injuries.
The deceased Hamid (12) was resident of Rehmatabad, a suburb of Lalamusa.
Later, the relatives of the deceased staged a protest demonstration and blocked the Grand Trunk Road (G.T.Road) by putting the dead body of deceased.-Online

