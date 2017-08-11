Public court has rejected court verdict : Nawaz Sharif
Masses will elect me Premier again
GUJRANWALA, August 11: Deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif downplayed on Friday his disqualification by the top court in the Panama Papers case, saying “masses will elect me again.”
“Should this even be called disqualification,” Nawaz asked supporters gathered in Gujranwala. “I will be made prime minister by the masses again.”
Nawaz said he will soon give youths a new line of action and asked those in attendance if they will continue to support him.
Earlier, the former PM addressed his supporters in Gujrat, and questioned the participants if they had accepted the Supreme Court’s verdict to depose him from the premiership.
The former PM said people voted him to power for ending the prolonged power cuts and to propel the country’s economy, claiming the power outages will be eliminated by the next year. “We were taking the country forward but I was not allowed to work and was thrown out on fast track,” he lamented.
Nawaz went on to claim that no one would have remained jobless in the country had he not been disqualified by the apex court. “Your vote has been humiliated,” he told his workers and asked if they would support him.
The ‘homecoming’ rally reached Gujrat on its third day after it set off from Punjab House, Islamabad for Lahore via GT Road.
After an overnight stay in Jhelum where the former PM had addressed a crowd of thousands of supporters, his convoy set out on its way again and reached Gujrat in the afternoon.
As has been the case throughout his journey, he was greeted there with hundreds of party activists and supporters, showing their leader with rose petals.
Earlier in Gujrat, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that the removal of elected leaders is an insult to the electorate.
Addressing a public gathering he said that millions of people had elected him and five honorable judges sent him home. “Your vote has been trampled under the feet,” he added.
Nawaz Sharif said that he could not tolerate this joke, would you. He asked the participants to support him. “Today peace is being established in Karachi and the country is making progress,” he added.
He said that he had appealed to the public court, which rejected the court verdict.-Agencies
