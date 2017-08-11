Nawaz Sharif has started a confrontation with judges over his disqualification: Imran

  • Khan postpones Mardan public meeting of August 23rd

PTI workers of Bara Khyber Agency stage a sit-in in favour of their demands outside of Governor House in Peshawar on Friday. – Online

ISLAMABAD, August 11: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed that the people have rejected Nawaz Sharif’s victim card by not showing up in the GT Road homecoming rally .
In a meeting with senior leadership of his party, he condemned ex-PM’s remarks about judiciary, adding that Nawaz Sharif has started a confrontation with judges over his disqualification in Panama case by Supreme Court.
PTI stands with the judiciary, he announced while stressing that the people have showed in dwindling numbers in PML-N rally as they rejected Nawaz Sharif’s victim card. During the meeting in Islamabad, he claimed that people have admitted that the Sharif family is corrupt and spoke lies.
He added that the former prime minister was unable to produce any evidence before the top court and failed to prove his innocence. “Now
you’ll become culprit from suspect after the charge sheet is handed over,” he told Nawaz Sharif.
Earlier today, he praised the science camp held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which 2,000 government schools participated.
Meanwhile, Chairman Imran Khan has postponed the August 23 public meeting at Mardan due to ongoing by-election campaign in NA-120 and PML-N GT road rally.-Agencies/Online


