What is going on behind the scene: Delay in finalizing references against Sharifs, criminal
RAWALPINDI(Special Correspondent) National Accountability Bureau(NAB) which is considered a prime institution for the elimination of corruption and its task is to apprehend big fish and to recover the looted money from national exchequer, but the strange thing is that the Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Chaudhry has appeared as a accomplice of Nawaz Sharif and is always stood with former Prime Minister. The NAB Chairman by his actions is not only harming the constitution and laws but also not following the instructions of the Supreme Court.
It is to mention here that the Supreme Court in its verdict of July 28, 2017 on Panama Case has instructed the NAB to prepare references against Mian Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz for holding illegal properties of Azizia Steel Company, Hill Metal Establishment, Jeddah and Flagship Investment Limited and file them in Accountability courts of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Moreover the NAB has also been instructed to prepare references against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Captain(R) Muhammad Safdar for holding four flats in Park Lane London and file within six weeks in Accountability Courts. NAB has also been instructed to also prepare a reference against Ishaq Dar. But the NAB Chairman has not taken any action on SC’s instructions. NAB Chairman has ordered the Regional Director General to only prepare and file the references on the material provided by JIT.
It is to mention here that the Supreme Court has given six weeks and two weeks have passed and only four weeks are left in which the NAB will have to complete this process. Nobody can refute this fact that the present NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry is retiring on October 9, 2017 and who will be the new Chairman. No action has been taken yet to fill this position. NAB judges of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are retiring speedily and it is also to mention here that the Prosecutor General will also be retired within three months. All these developments show that the NAB has very amicably delayed references and filing processes. If the references are prepared and filed many loopholes will remain which will prove that the Supreme Court’s decision was wrong and was based on dishonesty. The beneficiary will definitely be Nawaz Sharif.
To come out of all this crisis it will be wise that the Supervisory judge of Supreme Court should himself contact with NAB and ask about the development for preparing a report.
PTI, JI and AML who are the petitioners in Panama Case should themselves contact the Supreme Court for the appointment of new Chairman NAB so that the culprits should face the music. -Agencies
