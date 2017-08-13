After a haitus of a couple of days in the functioning of federal government following Supreme court verdict,things are back to normal and there is business as usual in the federal government with only Shahid Khakhan Abbassi stepping into the shoes of his mentor Nawaz Sharif and a couple of new faces in the federal cabinet who have been amply rewarded by the PML (N) chief for defending him vehemently before the media after every hearing in the apex court in the Panama leaks case.
The show is likely to go on till the government completes its term in June 2018 and calls for fresh election.Zardari has let it be known that after eid-ul- azha he is going to launch his election campaign which means his party men have assured him that they are quite capable of completing reorganisation of the PPP during the next three or four months.The PPP would go the whole hog to force the government to hold elections before the senate elections due in next March because it fears that if before that month elections weren’t held, the PML(N) would win all the seats that are going to fall vacant in March 2018.On the other hand the ruling party in Islamabad would try its utmost to ensure that elections are held after March as it is going to win the vacant Senate seats on the basis of its present numerical strength in the NA.Let us keep our fingers crossed and see which way the wind blows.
Business as usual
