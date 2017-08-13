Voters made me PM, few people sent me home: Nawaz

LAHORE, August 13: : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, addressing and thanking his supporters at Data Darbar, said that the city’s voters had made him the prime minister but “five people sent him home”.
The former premier, in his final address after various stopovers during a four-day rally, said that in the entire history of the country not one prime minister was allowed to complete their tenure and were removed under a conspiracy.
“All prime ministers were removed. Were all of them corrupt,”
asked Nawaz. He asked if the dictators who “have eaten away 30 years of Pakistan” will ever be held accountable.
He implored his supporters to take a stand against this treatment of prime ministers, saying “there is no country [in the world] like Pakistan where there is no importance of the votes of the masses”.
Condemning the blast near Quetta’s Pishin Stop earlier today, Nawaz Sharif said that he is extremely saddened over the death of common citizens and security personnel in the blast. The former premier expressed sympathies for the families of those affected.-Agencies


