PTI distributes pamphlets telling ‘why was Nawaz ousted’
ISLAMABAD, 13 AUG (DNA) – Upon the constant question raised by the disqualified premier Nawaz Sharif throughout his ‘homecoming’ rally that why was he ousted, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to distributed pamphlets telling the reasons.
According to details, the pamphlets were distributed in the twin cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Sunday via helicopter.
PTI spokesperson said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tried to deceive the people of Rawalpindi by distributing copies of Iqama, but PTI will let everyone know the truth.
He further told that regional and district organizations across the country will distribute these pamphlets on the day of independence. The pamphlet consists of ten points, and says that Nawaz Sharif was ousted because:
1)He looted national treasure by corruption and wrong use of his designation.
2)He made offshore companies and properties on the names of his children to hide his plundered money.
3)He tried to hide the black money by mentioning wrong details in his nomination papers, and misled the nation along with ECP, FBR, SECP and other institutions of his real assets.
4)He committed money laundering with the help of Ishaq Dar and other corrupt government servants.
5)He has been deceiving the federal tax-collecting institutions for the past thirty years.
6)He lied in his address to the National Assembly and the nation after the Panama Papers were leaked, and tried to hoodwink the apex court instead of speaking the truth.
7)He, along with his children, tried everything possible to create obstacles in court’s proceedings and in the investigation of JIT, and submitted forged documents in the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan.
8) He is not ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ (honest and trustworthy) by any means under the Articles 62, 63 of the constitution.
9)The apex court and the nation sought his answer for fifteen months, but he had nothing to tell except lies.
10) It was declared by the five judges of the Supreme Court that he is not honest and trustworthy, not by five common people.
The spokesperson also taunted on Nawaz Sharif and said PTI had given him enough time to understand the verdict of SC as it was written in English, but the former premier failed to do so.-DNA
PTI distributes pamphlets telling ‘why was Nawaz ousted’
ISLAMABAD, 13 AUG (DNA) – Upon the constant question raised by the disqualified premier Nawaz Sharif throughout his ‘homecoming’ rally that why was he ousted, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to distributed pamphlets telling the reasons.
According to details, the pamphlets were distributed in the twin cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Sunday via helicopter.
PTI spokesperson said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tried to deceive the people of Rawalpindi by distributing copies of Iqama, but PTI will let everyone know the truth.
He further told that regional and district organizations across the country will distribute these pamphlets on the day of independence. The pamphlet consists of ten points, and says that Nawaz Sharif was ousted because:
1)He looted national treasure by corruption and wrong use of his designation.
2)He made offshore companies and properties on the names of his children to hide his plundered money.
3)He tried to hide the black money by mentioning wrong details in his nomination papers, and misled the nation along with ECP, FBR, SECP and other institutions of his real assets.
4)He committed money laundering with the help of Ishaq Dar and other corrupt government servants.
5)He has been deceiving the federal tax-collecting institutions for the past thirty years.
6)He lied in his address to the National Assembly and the nation after the Panama Papers were leaked, and tried to hoodwink the apex court instead of speaking the truth.
7)He, along with his children, tried everything possible to create obstacles in court’s proceedings and in the investigation of JIT, and submitted forged documents in the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan.
8) He is not ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ (honest and trustworthy) by any means under the Articles 62, 63 of the constitution.
9)The apex court and the nation sought his answer for fifteen months, but he had nothing to tell except lies.
10) It was declared by the five judges of the Supreme Court that he is not honest and trustworthy, not by five common people.
The spokesperson also taunted on Nawaz Sharif and said PTI had given him enough time to understand the verdict of SC as it was written in English, but the former premier failed to do so.-DNA