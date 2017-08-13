10 things Nawaz Sharif said during his rally in Lahore
LAHORE, August 13: Disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif wrapped up his four-day homecoming Islamabad-to-Lahore rally Saturday evening. He made Continued on page 7LAHORE, August 13: Disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif wrapped up his four-day homecoming Islamabad-to-Lahore rally Saturday evening. He made several key statements in speeches throughout four days.Here are 10 key statements made by the ousted premier.1. You made me the Prime Minister with the power of your vote but five people sent me packing.2. Do you think that the monopoly of a few people should undo the power of 200 million people?3. From 1947 till now, all prime ministers were meted out humiliating treatment. On the other hand, three dictators wasted 30 precious years.4. This country is of 20 crore people, and not the property of a few people. I believe that you will join hands with me and we will go side by side in this struggle.5. Do you accept the humiliation of your prime minister? It has defamed Pakistan in the world. So, shouldn’t a revolution come in Pakistan? Will you support me for the change from the core of your heart? I promise that I will always be loyal with you. Nawaz Sharif will never cheat you.6. You sent Nawaz Sharif to Islamabad as a prime minister, but he was ousted by someone else. Do you agree with this decision? There is no proof of my corruption or misappropriation of state funds.7. I was thrown out because my opponents knew they will have no chance if I succeed in my mission to steer Pakistan out of crisis.8. I had been facing conspiracies for the last three-and-a-half years. Despite that, we put the country on the path of progress. Even those who ousted me from power knew that I wasn’t involved in any corruption.9. Even the judges believe that I’m not involved in corruption… My appeal is only in people’s court.10.The boy is the first martyr of our struggle.
