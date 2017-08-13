All the institutions need to work together to defeat terrorism: COAS

RAWALPINDI, August 13: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Quetta on Sunday. COAS attended Namaz-e-Janaza of soldiers who embraced Shahadat in Saturday night blast. According to ISPR, Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan
Achakza0i, CM Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri, Federal Minister of Interior Chaudhry Ahsan Iqbal, Lieutenant General Aamir Riaz, Commander Southern Command and other civil/military officials attended Namaz-e-Janaza.
COAS also visited injured of Quetta blast at CMH Quetta Cantt . Later, COAS was briefed about the incident at Headquarters Southern Command.
COAS reiterated that our fight against terrorism shall continue till achievement of enduring peace and stability. He said that there is a need to have synergy between efforts of all state institutions to defeat terrorism in totality. COAS said that Pakistani Nation shall celebrate Independence Day so as to honour sacrifices of all ‘Shuhada e Pakistan’ who have laid their lives for a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.-Sabah

