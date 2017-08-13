RAWALPINDI, August 13: Is PML-N going to divide into two factions, N-League and S-League. The pamphlets were distributed in Lahore during the address by disqualified PM, Mian Nawaz Sharif at Data Darbar in which it was clearly written that Shehbaz Sharif would be Prime Minister and Hamza Shehbaz would be Chief Minister of Punjab.
According to political analysts differences emerge between Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif over criticism on judiciary and Army by Nawaz Sharif. Moreover Shehbaz Sharif was reluctant to address the concluding session of Nawaz Sharif’s address at Data Darbar. But he was compelled to address on that occasion. He took over the podium half heartedly . According to analysts it seems that a faction S-League is emerging in N-League.
Is ‘S’-League emerging in ‘N’-League?
