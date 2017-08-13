Chinese Vice Premier arrives in Pakistan for Independence Day celebrations

Image result for Chinese Vice Premier arrives in Pakistan for Independence Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD, August 13: : Vice Premier of the State Council of China Wang Yang, along with a delegation, reached Pakistan today to participate in the 70th Independence Day celebrations of the country.
During his two-day visit, the vice premier will attend the flag-hoisting ceremony on August 14 as a special guest and also sign several memoranda of understanding.
He was received at Benazir Bhutto International Airport by senior officials of the Pakistan government and Chinese Embassy.
VP Yang will call on President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and hold meetings with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif.
The special visit of Vice Premier Wang underscores the close brotherly and cooperative ties between Pakistan and China, a Foreign Office spokesperson said on Saturday.
His visit on this important milestone for Pakistan is a reflection of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China, the spokesman added.
Yang will also participate in the inauguration ceremony of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and witness the signing of bilateral agreements between the two countries. Earlier in March, a contingent of the guard of honour of the three services of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army took part in the Pakistan military parade held in Islamabad to mark Pakistan Day.-Agencies

