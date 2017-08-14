The PML (N) has fallen on bad days like the PPP.Both of them have been tasting power,for quite some time , turn by turn, of course in this country since 1989,barring of course,a stint in power by General Musharraf also in between.
The main leadership of the PML(N) stands discredited in the public eye after the supreme court verdict .It is trying simultaneously to get a clean bill of health from the judiciary in review petition and has launched an intense propaganda public campaign to prove its inocence by trying to put across the viewpoint that a grave injustice has been done to it by the Establishment.
Side by side,it is busy in maligning the PTI leadership also as it feels that it is Imran Khan who has been instrumental in bringing into disrepute the (N) League leadership which was ultimately removed by the apex court and, therefore , he must be punished for it.
The PPP hopes that in case the leadership of (N) League and the PTI lose their esteem in public, it alone in that case is going to be the net winner in the process in the election.Only time would prove whether it turns out to be wishful thinking on its part or the loss of the PTI and (N) League is really going to be the gain of the PPP!
PPP’s wishful thinking
