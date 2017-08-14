I will leave politics if I fail to prove corruption in LNG case against PM: Sheikh Rashid
RAWALPINDI, August 14: Chairman Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid has said he will take LNG case against Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to court and he will quit politics if he does not succeed in proving corruption against him in the case .
He said while talking in a ceremony held here Monday in a local school in connection with independence day.
“I will too go to NAB in Hudaibiya reference after Imran Khan. But we want that Nawaz Sharif keeps on wandering on roads in all helplessness instead of going to jail”, he remarked. He went on to say “we are waiting when Nawaz Sharif files appeal for review. I have asked Imran Khan to resort to NAB in Hudaibiya reference. I will too go to NAB after him in Hudaibiya reference, he added. -Online
