I will leave politics if I fail to prove corruption in LNG case against PM: Sheikh Rashid

Related image

RAWALPINDI, August 14: Chairman Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid has said he will take LNG case against Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to court and he will quit politics if he does not succeed in proving corruption against him in the case .
He said while talking in a ceremony held here Monday in a local school in connection with independence day.
“I will too go to NAB in Hudaibiya reference after Imran Khan. But we want that Nawaz Sharif keeps on wandering on roads in all helplessness instead of going to jail”, he remarked. He went on to say “we are waiting when Nawaz Sharif files appeal for review. I have asked Imran Khan to resort to NAB in Hudaibiya reference. I will too go to NAB after him in Hudaibiya reference, he added. -Online

News In Pictures

Air show marks Independence Day celebrations in Islamabad and Karachi
We will execute each and every terrorist in Pakistan: COAS
Mamnoon urges to bury hatchet, get united on constitution
Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation on all matters of mutual interest
Nawaz vows to amend Constitution for cheap and quick justice to public
PM inducts five more ministers in the Cabinet
Ch Shujat vows to bring all Muslim Leaguers on one platform
We can not join hands with PML-N for amendment in the constitution: Bilawal
I will leave politics if I fail to prove corruption in LNG case against PM: Sheikh Rashid
Pakistan is a home of 200mln people who are blessed with great potential: Aizaz Chaudhry
Sri Lanka confirms considering touring Pakistan for T20s in September
India smash SL to sweep Test series

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved