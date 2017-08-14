Ch Shujat vows to bring all Muslim Leaguers on one platform
LAHORE, August 14: Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain has said that his mission is to gather together all Muslim Leaguers in all parties.
He also said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and their colleagues will surely be convicted in Model Town tragedy for murder of 14 innocent people.
Nawaz Sharif is repeatedly asking what is crime but every time he himself takes “panga” and hit, he wants such Pakistan where he is free to do corruption and what he likes,â€ Ch Shujat Hussain said while addressing a big enthusiastic gathering after hoisting flag and cutting cake at Muslim League House Monday.
A large number of women and Christian were also present and a festive atmosphere prevailed. Ch Shujat Hussain himself raised slogans of Pakistan ka matlab kiya La Illaha Ilallah, Pakistan Paindabad and Quaid-i-Azam Zindabad.
Kamil Ali Agha and Provincial General Secretary Ch Zaheeruddin also addressed the gathering. On this occasion, Ch Shafay Hussain, Mian Munir, Khadeeja Farooqui, Alamgir advocate, Engineer Shehzad Elahi, Sh Umar, Zulfiqar Pappan, Rana Asad Munir advocate, Shadab Jaffery, Amna Ulfat, Majida Zaidi, Kanwal Nasim and other leaders were also present.
Ch Shujat Hussain said that even after 70 years effort is being made to shake foundations of Pakistan externally and internally taking notice of which is duty of every Pakistani, Nawaz Sharif was told by the biggest court of the country that he is not “sadiq & ameen” and has told lie to the entire nation, firstly Nawaz Sharif said that he will accept every verdict of the Supreme Court but after the verdict speaking in Gujjar Khan he said that 20 crore people had made him the prime minister and five learned judges have removed hi, in Dina he only said 5 judges, five persons in Lala Musa and in Gujranwala said few people have ousted him, “I feared that he may start hurling abuses by the time he reaches Lahore but still he did not left out anything”.
He said “I pay tributes to the judges of the Supreme Court who are hearing and viewing everything with great patience and serenity that the way Nawaz Sharif is hurting the prestige of the courts and giving an impression in the masses that the verdict should not be accepted’.
Ch Shujat Hussain further said that Nawaz Sharif has also forgotten all values and traditions and in this corruption and falsehood he has even not spared Maryam Nawaz “who is like my daughter” and got her signature on the fake documents as well.
He said that N-League do not want to make new constitution but to create chaos in the country, he now says he will change fate of the people and will make new Pakistan, fate is I the hands of Almighty Allah, he is making claims with great proudness which Allah does not like. He said ” we do not new or his Pakistan but the same Pakistan which was created by the Quaid-i-Azam, we want to run Quaid-i-Azam’s Pakistan according to his ideology and dreams of Allama Iqbal”.
He said that Imran Khan has key role in bringing the matter to this far and he will also talk to him that he should affix any other word with Pakistan in place of “naya”.
He said that no prime minister has completed his constitutional tenure in 70 years which is wrong, nowhere in the constitution five years tenure of the prime minister is mentioned only assembly tenure is given.
Ch Shujat Hussain said that out of panic Nawaz Sharif repeatedly says as to what is crime and then goes on lodging long complaints, in fact he is in habit of hitting after a year or year and half, as the history mentions firstly he took on President Ghulam Ishaq Khan, then took up “phadda” with General Asif, then tried to pull down General Jahangir Karamat but that man with conscious went after tendering resignation and did not bow before him, then he took up “panga” with judge of the Supreme Court Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, got Supreme Court attacked and removed General Pervez Musharraf as the Army Chief when he was on board a plane.-NNI
