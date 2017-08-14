PM inducts five more ministers in the Cabinet

ISLAMABAD, August 14: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while extending his 47 members cabinet has included five more ministers in federal cabinet.
According to statement issued by Prime Minister House, former advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has been appointed as Deputy Chairman Planning Commission while Lt. General (Retd) Nasir Khan Janjua will maintain his old portfolio of advisor to PM on National Security.
The PM has appointed four more ministers in the cabinet which include Amir Muqam, Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan, Jam Mashooq Ali and Irfan Siddiqui, however they have not been informed about their portfolios.
Earlier, Sartaj Aziz was advisor to PM on Foreign Affairs in the cabinet of former PM Nawaz Sharif. Prior to this, Ahsan Iqbal was the Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission and he is appointed as Interior Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.
Besides this, PM met with Chinese Deputy Prime Minister at PM
House who visited Pakistan to attend the 70th independence day celebrations. The visiting dignity felicitated the PM of Pakistan on completing the 70 years of independence. The Chinese Deputy Premier said that main purpose of his visit to Pakistan is to strengthen the bilateral relations of two brotherly countries.
After meeting, both the premiers inaugurated the various projects including Energy and Infrastructure under CPEC project and signed on the agreements in this regard.-Online
