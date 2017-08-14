Nawaz vows to amend Constitution for cheap and quick justice to public
Says will fight for supremacy of vote till last breath
LAHORE, August 14: Ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Mondayvisited Allama Iqbal mausoleum in Lahore on the occasion of Pakistan’s 70th Independence Day.
Nawaz accompanied by Ahsan Iqbal, Saad Rafique and Hamza Shehbaz laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and offered Fateha.
Nawaz Sharif said that he would fight till his last breath for the supremacy of the people’s mandate.
While talking to media, Nawaz Sharif said that doctrine of necessity split Pakistan. “We invented doctrine of necessity and ignored the democratic norms and values as a result of which Pakistan broke apart and split,” he said. He asserted that Pakistan is not a property of a few people but belongs to all. Nawaz Sharif notified that the country suffered a great setback due to the breakage of the government process. “Economy plummeted due to impediment in continuity,” he said. “This day had not come if we had respected the sanctity of vote. This must be the top agenda of Pakistan,” he pronounced.
“We took the country towards progress and delivered our promises in four yearsand had not even yet completed our five-year term. The people of this country know what we have done. PML-N is all set for constitution amendments and legislation,” said Nawaz.
“Pakistan belongs to 200 million people, not a few,” he said. The PML-N chief said that the real happiness of Independence Day would have been felt if East Pakistan would also be part of the country. “One arm of Pakistan was cut and made into Bangladesh,” he said. “The part of the country that remained with us has seen anarchy and chaos,” he added.
Nawaz Sharif articulated that they will amend the constitution if they get a chance and will provide inexpensive justice to the people as part of their next big agenda.
“The sea of people who travelled with my convoy from Islamabad to Lahoredidn t followed us for nothing. They know our aims of strengthening the country and the development we have brought. I could see hope in the eyes of the young people who accompanied me,” he maintained.
The deposed PM asserted that it’s a high time to turn the country back to its right path, envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam, adding that the vote must be given respect. -DNA
