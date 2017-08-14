Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation on all matters of mutual interest
PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chinese Vice-Premier Wang Yang meet in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, August 14: Pakistan and China have agreed to further promote cooperation on all issues of mutual interest.
The agreement came during meeting Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and China Vice-Premier Wang Yang in Islamabad.
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Pakistan and China are all weather friends and strategic partners.
He said Pakistan-China bilateral ties are time tested and our relationship has attained new heights after the CPEC that is a game changer for the region and beyond. Wang Yang congratulated the Prime Minister and stressed that his visit demonstrates the close strategic relations between the two countries and China’s strong support for Pakistan.
Both the leaders also discussed issues of bilateral, regional and international interest. They expressed satisfaction at the progress in implementation of CPEC projects. -DNA
