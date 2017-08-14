Mamnoon urges to bury hatchet, get united on constitution

Image result for Mamnoon urges to bury hatchet, get united on constitution

ISLAMABAD, August 14: President Mamnoon Hussain has urged the national leadership to bury their differences and get united on Constitution for the sake of national interests.
He stated this while addressing the nation after unfurling national flag at central flag hoisting ceremony held at Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad on Monday.
The ceremony was attended, among others, by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang, members of the federal cabinet, services chiefs, members of the diplomatic community and senior civil and military officials.
The President emphasized that protection of Constitution and its strict adherence is a guarantee of peace, progress and prosperity of the country. Addressing the ceremony, Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang, who was chief of honour on the occasion, declared that his country would continue to support efforts of Pakistan in preserving and strengthening its independence, sovereignty and solidarity. He said that China would continue to extend unwavering support to Pakistan in all spheres of life. He said that China wants to strengthen its multi-dimensional strategic cooperation with Pakistan. – Online

News In Pictures

Air show marks Independence Day celebrations in Islamabad and Karachi
We will execute each and every terrorist in Pakistan: COAS
Mamnoon urges to bury hatchet, get united on constitution
Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation on all matters of mutual interest
Nawaz vows to amend Constitution for cheap and quick justice to public
PM inducts five more ministers in the Cabinet
Ch Shujat vows to bring all Muslim Leaguers on one platform
We can not join hands with PML-N for amendment in the constitution: Bilawal
I will leave politics if I fail to prove corruption in LNG case against PM: Sheikh Rashid
Pakistan is a home of 200mln people who are blessed with great potential: Aizaz Chaudhry
Sri Lanka confirms considering touring Pakistan for T20s in September
India smash SL to sweep Test series

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved