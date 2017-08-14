Mamnoon urges to bury hatchet, get united on constitution
ISLAMABAD, August 14: President Mamnoon Hussain has urged the national leadership to bury their differences and get united on Constitution for the sake of national interests.
He stated this while addressing the nation after unfurling national flag at central flag hoisting ceremony held at Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad on Monday.
The ceremony was attended, among others, by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang, members of the federal cabinet, services chiefs, members of the diplomatic community and senior civil and military officials.
The President emphasized that protection of Constitution and its strict adherence is a guarantee of peace, progress and prosperity of the country. Addressing the ceremony, Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang, who was chief of honour on the occasion, declared that his country would continue to support efforts of Pakistan in preserving and strengthening its independence, sovereignty and solidarity. He said that China would continue to extend unwavering support to Pakistan in all spheres of life. He said that China wants to strengthen its multi-dimensional strategic cooperation with Pakistan. – Online
