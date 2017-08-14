Air show marks Independence Day celebrations in Islamabad and Karachi
KARACHI, August 14: : A spectacular air show was held at Karachi’s Sea View Beach to celebrate the country’s 71st Independence Day.
The air show, organised by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), featured aircraft of the PAF, as well as aerobatic teams from Turkey and Saudi Arabia.
The event was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Corps Commander Lt Gen Shahid Baig Mirza. The PAF’s JF-17
and F-16 fighter jets participated in the air show, along with other types of aircraft.
Meanwhile, President Mamnoon Hussain, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Sohail Aman, senior civil and military officials, as well as a large section of the public, attended a similar event in Islamabad.
The special appearance of ‘Solo Turk’ – the famous aerobatic team of the Turkish Air Force – and the internationally acclaimed ‘Saudi Hawks’ of Royal Saudi Air Force alongside PAF jets added colour to the event.
The PAF and army’s Puma, Augusta and Mi-17 helicopters also participated in the air show.
Commandos also displayed an air drop and fly-past from the helicopters.
PAF’s JF-17 Thunder also participated in the event.
In the end, a para-drop was conducted by commandos of the PAF, army and navy.
Addressing the participants after the event at the closing ceremony, the air chief said he is proud that pilots from Turkey and Saudi Arabia participated in today’s air show.
ACM Aman also expressed gratitude at the presence of China’s vice premier in Islamabad for the Independence Day celebrations.
The air chief thanked God that the entire nation stands steadfast against terrorism. “God’s grace and our pilots’ accuracy are behind the precise bombings and clearing of terrorist sanctuaries from our Western border,” he said. He also paid tribute to those who have sacrificed their lives and limbs in the war against terrorism. President Hussain, addressing the participants, said the Pakistani nation is resilient. He also paid tribute to the armed forces of the country for their fight against terrorism. The president said the best part of today’s air show was the JF-17 Thunder aircraft. -Agencies
