MNS IS TALKING OF SECESSION HIS JOURNEY TO INSANITY BE HALTED IN TIME…..
If Mian Nawaz Sharif had even an iota of self-respect or of awareness of the dignity that the office he was holding, carried, he would have resigned the moment he had learnt that his IQAMA had gone public and that it had come to be known to the Nation which he was leading and governing that he had gone for an employment in a company registered in a country of much much smaller size and stature.
If he had slightly more sense of self-respect he would have resigned in response to the JIT’s call for his appearance before it—-knowing that his IQAMA and affiliated matters were unlikely not to come into limelight.
And if he had reasonable sense of self-respect he would have resigned when Justice Khosa and Justice Gulzar had adjudged him unworthy of staying in public office, having failed to meet the requirements of TRUTHFULNESS & HONESTY essential for a member of the Parliament.
Mian Nawaz Sharif has proved by his behaviour the truthfulness of Victor Hugo’s statement that a successful TRADER and CAPITALIST regards even his SOUL & CONSCIENCE as commodities of merchandise.
Mian Nawaz Sharif appeared on the political scene of the country at an opportune moment— loaded with resole to win the TRUST of the Generals in Command— and a boundless longing to amass boundless wealth that could possibly be earned in the corridors of POWER.
His success has been phenomenal. But it is a known dictum that every RISE has a FALL too. The fiscal crimes that he had to commit in the cause of his journey to monumental wealth eventually have led him to an unenviable position of being known to the world as an ex-Prime Minister sacked for being a Cheat & a Thief.
And now he wants PAKISTAN to pay for the ignominy his deeds have earned him. He is talking of repeat of December 1971 catastrophe if the Judges who have sent him home don’t reverse their judgment or if ways and means are not found by the Parliament to send these judges home.
He is in a state of mind in which a person can spend billions and billions in a bid to save the remaining billions. In this state of mind he can go to any length. For his own good, and for the good of the country, his journey to insanity should be halted in time.
