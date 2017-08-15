Our leaders are accustomed to making promises with the people which they have no intention of keeping .When Mian Nawaz Sharif became prime minister in 2013 he had categorically stated that only those ministers would remain in his cabinet who would deliver.Those found wanting would be shown the door.The question is how many of them were sent home packing during his stint in office?
When he assumed the charge of the PM he immediately slashed the size of cabinet from 43 to 28.The interim PM Shahid Kakhan Abbasi has started his innings with as many as 27 ministers and 16 ministers for state and it is being said that many more appointments as advisors and assistants are on the anvil who will enjoy status of ministers for state.This is going to inflate the size of the cabinet further.The question is : if the interim PM is to work only for 45 days why on earth should he have a bloated cabinet?Even otherwise it would further tax our kitty.
The former PM didn’t give a damn to NA.Let us hope that irrespective of the fact that Shahid Khakhan Abbasi is PM only for a very limited period he would attend NA once a week regularly for personally answering the questions raised by the members of NA.
Politicians seldom keep their word
Our leaders are accustomed to making promises with the people which they have no intention of keeping .When Mian Nawaz Sharif became prime minister in 2013 he had categorically stated that only those ministers would remain in his cabinet who would deliver.Those found wanting would be shown the door.The question is how many of them were sent home packing during his stint in office?
When he assumed the charge of the PM he immediately slashed the size of cabinet from 43 to 28.The interim PM Shahid Kakhan Abbasi has started his innings with as many as 27 ministers and 16 ministers for state and it is being said that many more appointments as advisors and assistants are on the anvil who will enjoy status of ministers for state.This is going to inflate the size of the cabinet further.The question is : if the interim PM is to work only for 45 days why on earth should he have a bloated cabinet?Even otherwise it would further tax our kitty.
The former PM didn’t give a damn to NA.Let us hope that irrespective of the fact that Shahid Khakhan Abbasi is PM only for a very limited period he would attend NA once a week regularly for personally answering the questions raised by the members of NA.