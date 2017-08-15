ECP likely to announce PTI funding case’s verdict today

ISLAMABAD, August 15: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is likely to announce the verdict regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) funding case on Wednesday .
The five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) retired Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan, will announce the decision.
It is worth mentioning here that the petition against PTI was filed by Akbar S. Babar in 2014 accusing the party of wrong use of funds. -DNA

