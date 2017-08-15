Name of Nawaz Sharif should be put on ECL: Parvez Ashraf
ISLAMABAD, August 15: Former PPP prime ministers Raja Parvez Ashraf has said that the name of former premier Nawaz Sharif should be put in Exit Control List (ECL) for indiscriminate accountability and rule of law.
Speaking to media the PPP leader said that Nawaz Sharif reaped what he had sown for others in the past. He further said that a dictator had entered the clauses of Article 62 and 63 for blackmailing parliamentarians but unfortunately political leaders also used it for their own purposes.
Parvez Ashraf stated that they had attempted to removes these articles from the Constitution in 18th Amendment but Nawaz Sharif rejected the proposal for using them against the PPP. He, however, further said that Nawaz Sharif was being disqualified for specific those Articles of the Constitution.
The PPP leader added that their names have been added into the ECL and today names of PML-N leaders are demanded to be added into the list.-Online
