Grounds are very limited for review petition: Justice (R) Wajihuddin
LAHORE, August 15: Justice (Retd) Wajihuddin has said that the grounds are very limited for the review petition.
Talking to 92 News in reaction to the review petition filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he said that the review petition is the right of Nawaz Sharif, but 99 percent review petitions are dismissed.
“An important legal mistake has to prove in the review petition,” he maintained. He said that it is the procedure in the civil laws that the bench announcing the verdict hears the review petition. Justice (retd) Shaiq Usmani said that no option is left after the dismissal of the review petition and the verdict becomes final. Barrister Ali Zafar said that there is no provision for the appeal. “The bench will not change. An important legal mistake has to prove in the review petition,” he maintained. He said that Nawaz Sharif is issuing political statements on his disqualification. “He has been disqualified for telling a lie and concealing the facts,” he added.-Agencies
