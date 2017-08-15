Sacked PM Nawaz files 3 review appeals in SC against Panama verdict

ISLAMABAD, August 15: The former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has filed three review appeals in his petition against the Panama case verdict that resulted in his judicial ouster from the position of power.
Along with the review petition against the July 28 disqualification orders, he has requested for restoration orders which asks to issue a stay order for him to come back in power until the petitions are reviewed.
The plea submitted by ex-PM’s counsel says that the applicant’s case for review is strong as the decision was issued by a five-member
bench which didn’t have the legal right to do so. Appointment of custodian judge on references is a violation of Articles 125 and 75.
It is mentioned that the position of custodian judge in this case is also a violation of Article 4 (10) (A).
The lawyer argued that disqualification of Nawaz Sharif under Article 62 (1) (f) is against the laws of trail trial, adding that Nawaz Sharif will suffer a great loss if the court orders are not suspended.
These petitions have been filed in the top court after PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif held a power show from Islamabad to Lahore in his homecoming rally where he criticised the verdict and called it against the public mandate and sanctity of votes.-DNA

