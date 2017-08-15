Pakistan to continue highlighting Indian brutalities against Kashmiris at int’l forum: FO
ISLAMABAD, August 15: Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria says Pakistan will continue to highlight grave human rights violations by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir at all international fora.
In his tweets, he strongly condemned continuous killing of innocent and hapless Kashmiris with impunity.
He said continuous bloodshed of Kashmiris, illegal detention, and threat to lives of Kashmiri leaders violate UN Charter, international conventions and right to life.
The Foreign Office spokesman reaffirmed Pakistan ‘s unflinching support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for self-determination. -DNA
