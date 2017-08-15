Pakistan to continue highlighting Indian brutalities against Kashmiris at int’l forum: FO

Image result for Pakistan to continue highlighting Indian brutalities against Kashmiris at int'l forum: FO

ISLAMABAD, August 15: Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria says Pakistan will continue to highlight grave human rights violations by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir at all international fora.
In his tweets, he strongly condemned continuous killing of innocent and hapless Kashmiris with impunity.
He said continuous bloodshed of Kashmiris, illegal detention, and threat to lives of Kashmiri leaders violate UN Charter, international conventions and right to life.
The Foreign Office spokesman reaffirmed Pakistan ‘s unflinching support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for self-determination. -DNA

News In Pictures

LHC issues notices to Nawaz Sharif, 13 Ministers over contempt petition
MULTAN METRO BUS PROJECT: Nawaz family transferred 1.84 bln rupees as kick-back to Chinese company ‘yabeat’
Pakistan to continue highlighting Indian brutalities against Kashmiris at int’l forum: FO
Sacked PM Nawaz files 3 review appeals in SC against Panama verdict
Taliban ‘open letter’ to Trump urges U.S to leave Afghanistan
Grounds are very limited for review petition: Justice (R) Wajihuddin
Name of Nawaz Sharif should be put on ECL: Parvez Ashraf
ECP likely to announce PTI funding case’s verdict today
Anderson will play big part in Ashes: Broad
MS Dhoni no longer automatic choice, says Indian Chief Selector
Kashmiris on both sides of LoC & the world over observe Indian Independence Day as Black Day

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved