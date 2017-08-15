MULTAN METRO BUS PROJECT: Nawaz family transferred 1.84 bln rupees as kick-back to Chinese company ‘yabeat’
ISLAMABAD, August 15: It has been disclosed that Nawaz Sharif family has transferred 1.84 billion rupees to China. The money was received as a kick-back in Multan Metro bus project.
According to ARY TV 1.84 billion rupees have been transferred to China. This money has been sent by Chinese company as a profit in Multan Metro bus project. The disclosure has been surfaced by Chinese SECP during its investigation. According to Regulatory Commission The Chinese Company ‘Yabeat’ has transferred 1.84 billion rupees profit to China. The Chinese Regulatory Commission has asked the details from SECP but the SECP officials Muzaffar Mirza and Khalida Habib have hushed up the matter and refused to provide any details to Chinese Regulatory Commission. It is to mention here that the Capital Engineering and Construction Limited has given the Multan Metro bus contract to Chinese Company which is not listed in SECP and its address is also wrong. The profit has been transferred from Dubai, Mauritius and other countries. The big contractors of Multan Metro bus project has denied any collaboration with any company. Shehbaz Sharif, Kulsoom Perveen and Mushahidullah have given certificates to Chinese ‘Yabeat’ company.-Monitoring Desk
