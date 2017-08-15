MULTAN METRO BUS PROJECT: Nawaz family transferred 1.84 bln rupees as kick-back to Chinese company ‘yabeat’

Image result for nawaz family

ISLAMABAD, August 15: It has been disclosed that Nawaz Sharif family has transferred 1.84 billion rupees to China. The money was received as a kick-back in Multan Metro bus project.
According to ARY TV 1.84 billion rupees have been transferred to China. This money has been sent by Chinese company as a profit in Multan Metro bus project. The disclosure has been surfaced by Chinese SECP during its investigation. According to Regulatory Commission The Chinese Company ‘Yabeat’ has transferred 1.84 billion rupees profit to China. The Chinese Regulatory Commission has asked the details from SECP but the SECP officials Muzaffar Mirza and Khalida Habib have hushed up the matter and refused to provide any details to Chinese Regulatory Commission. It is to mention here that the Capital Engineering and Construction Limited has given the Multan Metro bus contract to Chinese Company which is not listed in SECP and its address is also wrong. The profit has been transferred from Dubai, Mauritius and other countries. The big contractors of Multan Metro bus project has denied any collaboration with any company. Shehbaz Sharif, Kulsoom Perveen and Mushahidullah have given certificates to Chinese ‘Yabeat’ company.-Monitoring Desk

News In Pictures

LHC issues notices to Nawaz Sharif, 13 Ministers over contempt petition
MULTAN METRO BUS PROJECT: Nawaz family transferred 1.84 bln rupees as kick-back to Chinese company ‘yabeat’
Pakistan to continue highlighting Indian brutalities against Kashmiris at int’l forum: FO
Sacked PM Nawaz files 3 review appeals in SC against Panama verdict
Taliban ‘open letter’ to Trump urges U.S to leave Afghanistan
Grounds are very limited for review petition: Justice (R) Wajihuddin
Name of Nawaz Sharif should be put on ECL: Parvez Ashraf
ECP likely to announce PTI funding case’s verdict today
Anderson will play big part in Ashes: Broad
MS Dhoni no longer automatic choice, says Indian Chief Selector
Kashmiris on both sides of LoC & the world over observe Indian Independence Day as Black Day

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved