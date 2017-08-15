LHC issues notices to Nawaz Sharif, 13 Ministers over contempt petition

  Petition pleads that Nawaz should be tried for treason as well as contempt of court
    contempt of court

LAHORE, August 15: The Lahore High Court issued on Tuesday notices to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and 13 provincial and national lawmakers over a contempt of court petition.
The court has taken up a petition filed by Amina Malik of Civil Society Network alleging contempt charges against the former prime minister.
Justice Mamoon Rasheed Sheikh issued notices to Nawaz and 13 members of provincial and national assemblies, including federal minister Daniyal Aziz, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, Railways Minister Saad Rafique, Senator Asif Kirmani, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, minister of state Talal Chaudhry, minister of state Abid Sher Ali and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.
The chairman of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has also been issued a notice to submit records of speeches of the respondents.
The hearing was then adjourned till August 25 with directions to the respondents to submit their responses.
At the start of the hearing, the judge directed the petitioner’s counsel to present arguments why the case should be heard by the court.
The petition states that the former premier, during his recently completed GT Road rally from Islamabad to Rawalpindi, undermined the Supreme Court and attempted to charge the public against the apex court and other state institutions.
The petition pleads that Nawaz should be tried for treason as well as contempt of court.-Agencies

