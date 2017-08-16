WILL PAKISTAN PREVAIL OVER ITS PLUNDERERS?

Formed by General Pervez Musharraf, the National Accountability Bureau known as NAB was supposed to eliminate corruption from the country by punishing ‘the corrupt’ but even in his own times it was used as a vehicle for persuading ‘the corrupt’ to join the ruling order, as well to remain in the mainstream of national life by surrendering a chunk of their ill-gotten wealth to the government. Subsequently the NAB under governments formed in succession by the two leading political parties of the country has facilitated the ruling families to escape accountability for their fiscal crimes that come in the domain of mega corruption. The present chairman of the NAB, scheduled to retire within weeks, is known to be a protégé of both, Mr. Asif Ali Zardari and Mian Nawaz Sharif. He has never tried to bring any transformation in his reputation of being the key facilitator of the two leading corrupt families of the country. Now suddenly on the verge of his retirement, he finds himself under orders from the Supreme Court of Pakistan to put the noose of accountability around the most powerful political neck in the country.
Will he take the court orders seriously or yet again facilitate Sharif family’s successful avoidance of accountability, by prolonging the process of ‘prosecution’ as much as he can?
Mian Nawaz Sharif meanwhile has made his intentions clear. He is challenging the whole judicial system of the country— challenging the laws that have brought him so close to his downfall and earned him the unenviable disgrace of getting fired for deception and fraud. And quite unfortunately he is challenging the very existence of this country by invoking the shameful memories of the conspiracy that had led to the breakup of Pakistan in 1971. Sheikh Mujib had conspired with Indra Gandhi. And Mian Sahib has a more dubious ally in Modi. One thing gives Mian Sahib edge over Sheikh Mujib. He has strong business connections in India. But Mian Sahib has forgotten one thing. It will need just one company of Pak Army to quash Mian Sahib’s plans.
How low can a man stoop in pursuit of power and money! And how desperate can he grow in the defense of his crumbling empire of ill-gotten wealth!
These four weeks will decide whether Pakistan can break free from the vise-like grip of its tormentors and plunderers any time soon— and whether our Judiciary triumphs more emphatically in its valiant effort to bring the wealthy and the powerful under the sword of law and justice.
WILL PAKISTAN PREVAIL OVER ITS PLUNDERERS?
