Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with UAE: Mamnoon Hussain
ISLAMABAD, August 16: President Mamnoon Hussain has said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with UAE and there is a need to further the legacy of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in this regard.
The President said this while talking to outgoing Ambassador of UAE Essa Abdullah Al Basha Al-Noaimi who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Wednesday.
The President stated that Pakistan was the biggest target of terrorism in the region but by the grace of Almighty Allah this menace has been largely overcome. He added that this will speed up the economic activity in the country.
The President said that the burgeoning Pak-UAE ties are a result of the vision of the founder of UAE Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and emphasized the need to further enhance bilateral relations by seeking guidance from his vision. He stated that Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was a sincere friend of Pakistan and noted with pleasure that his successor Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan is further bringing the two countries closer to each other by following in his footsteps.
Commending the services of the outgoing Ambassador, the President said that he has worked for further deepening the relations between the two countries. The President hoped that his successor will also work on the same lines. The President conveyed his goodwill message and best wishes for the leadership of UAE.
The President appreciated that both countries were cooperating with each other in different areas and called for further enhancing this cooperation to benefit from the capability and expertise of each other.-Sabah
