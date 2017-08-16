Poor standard of debate in parliament

One would have hoped that with the passage of time the standard of debate in our Parliament and provincial assemblies would improve given the fact that they have been functioning for quite some time now but in vain.Like the Bourbons our parliamentarians have learnt and forgotten nothing.
If they have learned anything it is only the ways and means how to shout at the top of their voice and cow down their political adversaries on the floor of the house; how to physically grapple with one another and use fisticuffs and to tear shirts of one another.More often than not, they convert assembly floor into a fish market by their rowdyism.
The speaker of the national assembly, no doubt, often belongs to a political party but once he is elected and he assumes charge of his office he resigns from his party. He then becomes neutral in his official business.The present speaker of the NA has not been able to keep up this tradition.His actions and his rulings smack of favouritism to the PML(N) and that is the reason why he is a controversial figure.The present speaker has also failed to make the ministers attend assembly sessions regularly.They care two hoots for him which wax eloquent of his ineffectiveness.

News In Pictures

Azizia Steel Mills Case: NAB summons Nawaz and his sons on August 18
NSC expresses concern over cross-border firing by Indian forces along LoC
Sharif brothers will be hanged: Tahirul Qadri
Asif Zardari rejects any chance to join hands with Nawaz Sharif
Pak-Afghan cooperation imperative to combat terrorism: Foreign Office
Chinese soldiers clash with Indian troops on disputed border
SHC directs NAB to continue inquiries against MPAs and govt officials
Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with UAE: Mamnoon Hussain
Umar set to receive show cause notice over Arthur allegations
PCB to host ceremony to honour Misbah, Afridi and Younis
Afghan police discover mass graves after village attack

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved