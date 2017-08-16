One would have hoped that with the passage of time the standard of debate in our Parliament and provincial assemblies would improve given the fact that they have been functioning for quite some time now but in vain.Like the Bourbons our parliamentarians have learnt and forgotten nothing.
If they have learned anything it is only the ways and means how to shout at the top of their voice and cow down their political adversaries on the floor of the house; how to physically grapple with one another and use fisticuffs and to tear shirts of one another.More often than not, they convert assembly floor into a fish market by their rowdyism.
The speaker of the national assembly, no doubt, often belongs to a political party but once he is elected and he assumes charge of his office he resigns from his party. He then becomes neutral in his official business.The present speaker of the NA has not been able to keep up this tradition.His actions and his rulings smack of favouritism to the PML(N) and that is the reason why he is a controversial figure.The present speaker has also failed to make the ministers attend assembly sessions regularly.They care two hoots for him which wax eloquent of his ineffectiveness.
Poor standard of debate in parliament
One would have hoped that with the passage of time the standard of debate in our Parliament and provincial assemblies would improve given the fact that they have been functioning for quite some time now but in vain.Like the Bourbons our parliamentarians have learnt and forgotten nothing.
If they have learned anything it is only the ways and means how to shout at the top of their voice and cow down their political adversaries on the floor of the house; how to physically grapple with one another and use fisticuffs and to tear shirts of one another.More often than not, they convert assembly floor into a fish market by their rowdyism.
The speaker of the national assembly, no doubt, often belongs to a political party but once he is elected and he assumes charge of his office he resigns from his party. He then becomes neutral in his official business.The present speaker of the NA has not been able to keep up this tradition.His actions and his rulings smack of favouritism to the PML(N) and that is the reason why he is a controversial figure.The present speaker has also failed to make the ministers attend assembly sessions regularly.They care two hoots for him which wax eloquent of his ineffectiveness.