SHC directs NAB to continue inquiries against MPAs and govt officials

Image result for SHC directs NAB to continue inquiries against MPAs and govt officials

KARACHI, August 16: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to continue its inquiries against government officials and MPAs in Sindh.
The court issued these directives while hearing a set of petitions challenging new provincial law repealing the applicability of the NAB Ordinance in the province.
A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Sheikh was hearing the five petitions against the new law.
The petitions were filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, MQM-Pakistan and Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) against a new provincial law that repeals the applicability of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), better known as the NAB Ordinance, in Sindh. The court has also directed to authorities to submit a list of lawmakers and bureaucrats facing NAB inquiries.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Azizia Steel Mills Case: NAB summons Nawaz and his sons on August 18
NSC expresses concern over cross-border firing by Indian forces along LoC
Sharif brothers will be hanged: Tahirul Qadri
Asif Zardari rejects any chance to join hands with Nawaz Sharif
Pak-Afghan cooperation imperative to combat terrorism: Foreign Office
Chinese soldiers clash with Indian troops on disputed border
SHC directs NAB to continue inquiries against MPAs and govt officials
Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with UAE: Mamnoon Hussain
Umar set to receive show cause notice over Arthur allegations
PCB to host ceremony to honour Misbah, Afridi and Younis
Afghan police discover mass graves after village attack

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved