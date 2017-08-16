SHC directs NAB to continue inquiries against MPAs and govt officials
KARACHI, August 16: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to continue its inquiries against government officials and MPAs in Sindh.
The court issued these directives while hearing a set of petitions challenging new provincial law repealing the applicability of the NAB Ordinance in the province.
A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Sheikh was hearing the five petitions against the new law.
The petitions were filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, MQM-Pakistan and Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) against a new provincial law that repeals the applicability of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), better known as the NAB Ordinance, in Sindh. The court has also directed to authorities to submit a list of lawmakers and bureaucrats facing NAB inquiries.-Agencies
