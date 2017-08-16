Chinese soldiers clash with Indian troops on disputed border
SRINAGAR, August 16: Indian and Chinese troops clashed briefly on a disputed area of land in the Himalayas, officials said Wednesday, exacerbating tensions during a months-long stand-off between the two armies.
Chinese troops threw stones at Indian soldiers near Pangong Lake, a major tourist attraction in the picturesque mountain region of Ladakh on Tuesday, an Indian defence official claimed.
He said Chinese soldiers had twice tried to enter the Indian territory but had been pushed back.
“There was a minor incident. There was some stone pelting from the Chinese side but the situation was quickly brought under control,” he told a French wire service on condition of anonymity.-Agencies
Chinese soldiers clash with Indian troops on disputed border
SRINAGAR, August 16: Indian and Chinese troops clashed briefly on a disputed area of land in the Himalayas, officials said Wednesday, exacerbating tensions during a months-long stand-off between the two armies.
Chinese troops threw stones at Indian soldiers near Pangong Lake, a major tourist attraction in the picturesque mountain region of Ladakh on Tuesday, an Indian defence official claimed.
He said Chinese soldiers had twice tried to enter the Indian territory but had been pushed back.
“There was a minor incident. There was some stone pelting from the Chinese side but the situation was quickly brought under control,” he told a French wire service on condition of anonymity.-Agencies