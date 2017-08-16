Asif Zardari rejects any chance to join hands with Nawaz Sharif

Related image

LAHORE, August 16: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has on Wednesday refused to join hand with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari held a consultative meeting with the party leaders and rejected any chance to join hands with Nawaz Sharif.
The former president said that democracy doesn’t have any danger in the country; rather the politics of Nawaz Sharif is in trouble, adding
that neither he has any contact with Nawaz Sharif nor he wants to have. The PPP co-chairman went on to say that the party would not be part of grand national dialogue as proposed by Nawaz Sharif.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Azizia Steel Mills Case: NAB summons Nawaz and his sons on August 18
NSC expresses concern over cross-border firing by Indian forces along LoC
Sharif brothers will be hanged: Tahirul Qadri
Asif Zardari rejects any chance to join hands with Nawaz Sharif
Pak-Afghan cooperation imperative to combat terrorism: Foreign Office
Chinese soldiers clash with Indian troops on disputed border
SHC directs NAB to continue inquiries against MPAs and govt officials
Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with UAE: Mamnoon Hussain
Umar set to receive show cause notice over Arthur allegations
PCB to host ceremony to honour Misbah, Afridi and Younis
Afghan police discover mass graves after village attack

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved