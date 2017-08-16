Asif Zardari rejects any chance to join hands with Nawaz Sharif
LAHORE, August 16: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has on Wednesday refused to join hand with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari held a consultative meeting with the party leaders and rejected any chance to join hands with Nawaz Sharif.
The former president said that democracy doesn’t have any danger in the country; rather the politics of Nawaz Sharif is in trouble, adding
that neither he has any contact with Nawaz Sharif nor he wants to have. The PPP co-chairman went on to say that the party would not be part of grand national dialogue as proposed by Nawaz Sharif.-Agencies
