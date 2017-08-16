Sharif brothers will be hanged: Tahirul Qadri

  • Demands that Justice Baqar Ali Najafi’s Report be made public
  • PAT to stage sit-in in Faisalabad after Eid, followed by rallies in Multan & Rawalpindi

LAHORE, August 16: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri said on Wednesday that former PM Nawaz Sharif and his brother Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif would go to the gallows over the Model Town clashes case.
“We demand that the Justice [Baqar Ali] Najafi report on the incident be made public. We will take this case to its conclusion and the Sharif brothers will be hanged,” he told the participants of a sit-in on Lahore’s Mall Road.
The sit-in was staged to seek justice for the families of the 14 PAT workers who were killed in Model Town, Lahore during a police crackdown on June 17, 2014.
“The massive participation in this rally shows that the families of the 14 victims are not alone,” Qadri said. “We will not rest until Shehbaz Sharif, who was responsible for those killings, is brought to justice,” he added. “Nawaz is nothing without Shehbaz’s hold over Punjab.”
The PAT chief said Nawaz, instead of pointing out the 70 years of political turmoil in the country, should take a look at what he had been doing for the last 35 years. “You [Nawaz] have only been trying to make your family richer for the last many years,” he remarked. “You bought MNAs and MPAs in the 80s and conspired to topple Benazir Bhutto’s government. Now you are asking why you have been ousted,” he maintained. Qadri said the PAT would stage a sit-in in Faisalabad after Eid, followed by rallies in Multan and Rawalpindi. Earlier in the day, the Punjab government allowed PAT to stage its protest sit-in on Lahore’s Mall Road till 10pm Wednesday. According to Express News, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had formed a five-member committee to resolve the dispute between the provincial government and PAT. It comprised DC Lahore, CCPO, advocate general, and lawyers. Meanwhile, party members committed to end the rally soon after Qadri’s speech. Earlier, the district government had suggested holding the rally from Government Chowk to Istanbul Chowk, which was rejected by PAT. The Mall Road Traders Association (MRTA) had challenged the sit-in, calling it a violation of the court’s order.-Agencies

