NSC expresses concern over cross-border firing by Indian forces along LoC
ISLAMABAD, August 16: National Security Committee (NSC) has reiterated that regional peace and progress cannot be achieved without resolution of all outstanding issues, including the core issue of Jammu Kashmir.
The security meeting was held in Islamabad on Wednesday with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair.
From the military’s side, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Air (CAS) Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar were in attendance.
The meeting reviewed the internal and external security situation and the foreign policy imperatives in regional and global context.
The committee expressed grave concern over frequent incidents of cross-border firing by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) and strongly condemned the grave violations of human rights inflicted upon innocent people of Occupied Kashmir. The National Security Committee reaffirmed its continued commitment to pursue peace and stability in Afghanistan through an Afghan owned and Afghan-led peace process.
The forum resolved to work at all levels of the people and Government of Afghanistan for removal of all irritants in Afghanistan for terrorist incidents in Pakistan. The Committee also expressed satisfaction over the gains of anti-terrorism operations particularly Raddul Fasaad and Khyber-IV and resolved to continue with these operations till elimination of the last trace of terrorist elements.-Agencies
