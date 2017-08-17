At last the NAB has started to go through the motions of filing References against the powerful Sharif family. Ex. PM Mian Nawaz Sharif and sons have been asked to appear before the NAB officials to record their statements regarding the missing money-trail of the Al-Azizia Steel Mills.
There are some other References in the pipeline too that will decide the fate of the Sharif family.
There is a cynical view floating around among the people that Qamar uz Zaman Chaudhry’s NAB is unlikely to make a serious effort to set the wheels of JUSTICE in motion, and will just be interested in being seen as ‘following the court orders’.
Even though the past history of this NAB substantiates this cynical view, I tend to subscribe to an opposite thought. No one had expected that a JIT picked from departments that come under the authority of the Prime Minister would either dare to earn the wrath of the ultimate boss, or to come up with a report as immaculate and consequential as the one that they submitted to the Judges.
All the fears, doubts and cynicism regarding our system’s capability to bring such a powerful Prime Minister within the reach of ‘accountability process’ proved wrong when the judgment came on July 28, 2017.
I have a gut feeling that Mian Nawaz Sharif has good reasons to feel disturbed at the presence of Justice Ejaz ul Hassan as a monitoring overseer of the performance of Chaudhry Qamar uz Zman’s NAB in the days to come. The unthinkable may happen.
