The PM is missing PM House very much

Why on earth did the former PM decide to field his spouse as (N)League candidate from NA-120 which fell vacant after his disqualification?Should one assume that it was acute dearth of qualified candidates in the PML(N) that has forced the former PM to nominate his better half for the job?Insiders,however, say that it was sufficient proof, if any proof was required that Nawaz Sharif runs his party like his fiefdom in which there is no place for outsiders. All key positions inside the party must be held by his next of kin.
Shahid Khakhan Abbasi has started his innings with a bloated cabinet.Is he going to fill the bill of PM till next elections or is Kulsoom Nawaz going to take over from him after becoming MNA is yet to be seen.
It would take some time before Nawaz Sharif reconciles himself to the fact that he is no longer PM of the country.He has been crying himself hoarse in every public meeting by asking the audience ‘ why has he been kicked out of the PM House’ If his spouse does become PM he would at least have some consolation in staying with her in the PM House as the First Gentleman. What is the harm if his spouse has a go at the PM slot? Didn’t Hillary Clinton try to become president of the US?

