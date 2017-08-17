NAB decides not to reopen Hudaibiya Paper Mills case
ISLAMABAD, August 17: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday decided to not reopen the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case against the Sharif family, sources privy to development informed Geo News.
The decision was taken by NAB authorities on the grounds that earlier in October 2011, a Rawalpindi division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) restrained the accountability court from proceeding in the matter after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and members of his family challenged the revival of the references and requested the court to quash the cases.
NAB authorities also stated that the Supreme Court has not clearly directed to reopen the Hudaibiya case.
The anti-graft watchdog’s prosecution branch has also given its advice on the case.
Meanwhile, NAB has summoned Sharif and his sons, Hasan and Hussain Nawaz, on August 18 to its Lahore office.
However, Sharif family sources told Geo News that Hassan and Hussain have not yet received any notification for appearance before the accountability bureau.
A family member said, “we have learned about the NAB notice only in the news, no communication [has] been made till now.”
References would be filed by NAB Rawalpindi against Nawaz Sharif, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz, Capt (retd) Safdar and Ishaq Dar.
The case will be pursued in an accountability court.
References
a) Reference relating to the Avenfield Properties (Flat No.16 and 16-A, 17 and 17-A Avenfield House, Park Lane, London, United Kingdom).
b) Reference relating to establishment of Azizia Steel Company and Hill Metal Company.
c) Reference relating to the companies mentioned in paragraph 9 of the judgment.
d) Reference relating to respondent No.10 for possessing assets beyond his known sources of income.-Agencies
NAB decides not to reopen Hudaibiya Paper Mills case
ISLAMABAD, August 17: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday decided to not reopen the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case against the Sharif family, sources privy to development informed Geo News.
The decision was taken by NAB authorities on the grounds that earlier in October 2011, a Rawalpindi division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) restrained the accountability court from proceeding in the matter after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and members of his family challenged the revival of the references and requested the court to quash the cases.
NAB authorities also stated that the Supreme Court has not clearly directed to reopen the Hudaibiya case.
The anti-graft watchdog’s prosecution branch has also given its advice on the case.
Meanwhile, NAB has summoned Sharif and his sons, Hasan and Hussain Nawaz, on August 18 to its Lahore office.
However, Sharif family sources told Geo News that Hassan and Hussain have not yet received any notification for appearance before the accountability bureau.
A family member said, “we have learned about the NAB notice only in the news, no communication [has] been made till now.”
References would be filed by NAB Rawalpindi against Nawaz Sharif, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz, Capt (retd) Safdar and Ishaq Dar.
The case will be pursued in an accountability court.
References
a) Reference relating to the Avenfield Properties (Flat No.16 and 16-A, 17 and 17-A Avenfield House, Park Lane, London, United Kingdom).
b) Reference relating to establishment of Azizia Steel Company and Hill Metal Company.
c) Reference relating to the companies mentioned in paragraph 9 of the judgment.
d) Reference relating to respondent No.10 for possessing assets beyond his known sources of income.-Agencies